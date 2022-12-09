Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

