Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,682 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 28,259 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

