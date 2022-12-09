Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,828,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $371.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.41 and a 200 day moving average of $326.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $407.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

