Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after buying an additional 554,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 238,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $31.44 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $350,486.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $350,486.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

