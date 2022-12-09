Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 2.4% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.43.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $540.55 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $360.89 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $516.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

