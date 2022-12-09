Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

CB traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.96. 12,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,835. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

