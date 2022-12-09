Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.33. 11,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

