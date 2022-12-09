Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 128.9% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 52,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. 20,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $102.84.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

