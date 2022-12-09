Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.60.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NWN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 1,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 18.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.