Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.02-$3.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $857.00 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.65 million. Novanta also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.74 EPS.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.05. 3,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,802. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $738,841.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,055,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $738,841.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,055,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,051. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Novanta by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

