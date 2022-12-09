NULS Self Reported Market Cap Tops $23.81 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $23.81 million and $67.97 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

