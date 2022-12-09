NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.
NuVasive Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 291.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 417.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter.
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
