NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

NuVasive Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 291.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 417.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Stories

