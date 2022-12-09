Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) were up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as 1.47 and last traded at 1.47. Approximately 8,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,912,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.82.
Oatly Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.