Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) were up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as 1.47 and last traded at 1.47. Approximately 8,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,912,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after buying an additional 13,645,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,048,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after buying an additional 177,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after buying an additional 1,068,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,424,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

