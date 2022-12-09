Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Peter J. Benevides Sells 1,786 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $12,019.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OLO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OLO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in OLO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Stories

