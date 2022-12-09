Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.
Omega Flex has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Omega Flex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $110.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.99. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $161.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
