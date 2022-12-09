Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Omega Flex has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $110.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.99. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $161.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

