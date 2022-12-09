Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

OMC stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

