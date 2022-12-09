ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.70 million-$46.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.35 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.41–$0.39 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,653. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $364.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.20. ON24 has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Institutional Trading of ON24

About ON24

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ON24 by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

