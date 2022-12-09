One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 5th

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 305.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

OLP opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $493.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.