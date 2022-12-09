One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.06

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.06 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.03 ($0.07). One Media iP Group shares last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08), with a volume of 277,111 shares traded.

One Media iP Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.24. The company has a market cap of £14.68 million and a P/E ratio of 34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

