Orbit Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $453,276.27 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $57.31 million and $453,276.27 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

