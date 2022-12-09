Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 14,689,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 13,330,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.10.

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

