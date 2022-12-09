Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.74. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.23 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.