Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.74. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.23 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
