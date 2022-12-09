Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $20.87 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $417.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

