Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
NASDAQ OFIX opened at $20.87 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $417.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.95.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
