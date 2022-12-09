PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Down to $24.36

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.36, but opened at $23.75. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 1,461 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PACW. Truist Financial cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 386,532 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

