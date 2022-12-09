PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPFGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MPGPF stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

