PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
PageGroup Stock Performance
Shares of MPGPF stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14.
About PageGroup
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.