Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director James J. Goetz Sells 50,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $158.90. 2,453,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.09, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 219.2% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 217.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 540,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,509,000 after purchasing an additional 370,382 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
