Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director James J. Goetz Sells 50,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $158.90. 2,453,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.09, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 219.2% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 217.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 540,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,509,000 after purchasing an additional 370,382 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Palo Alto Networks

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

