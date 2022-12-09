Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 3,350 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $251.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.90. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $347.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile



Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

