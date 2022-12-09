Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $898,000 in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.15% of Big Lots as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 383.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $1,821,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 459.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 247.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102,407 shares during the period.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:BIG opened at $17.60 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -22.94%.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.