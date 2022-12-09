Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 814 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 2,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,482.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,303.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,256.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

