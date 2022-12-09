Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 19,400 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 29.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 209,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 61,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 26,334 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $103.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.