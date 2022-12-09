Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 4,984 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Chubb by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Chubb by 178.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.83.

CB stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day moving average is $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.