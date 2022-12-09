Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 180,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after buying an additional 131,989 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 90.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 427,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,417,000 after purchasing an additional 202,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

TTWO stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $182.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

