Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 796,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $15,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 27.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 634,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 135,027 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,563,000 after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

