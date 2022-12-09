Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.69 billion-$13.69 billion.
Pan Pacific International Price Performance
Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.63. 55,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,509. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
