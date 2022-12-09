Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.69 billion-$13.69 billion.

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.63. 55,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,509. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

