PancakeSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.51 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00023061 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $637.41 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $952.53 or 0.05553804 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00504410 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.02 or 0.30150064 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 353,397,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,208,502 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

