Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.54% of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $15,866,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $13,406,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $9,140,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $7,717,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $7,533,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I alerts:

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPYA opened at $10.13 on Friday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Company Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.