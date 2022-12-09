Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture Purchases New Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Hess makes up approximately 3.1% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.1% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.15.

Hess Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $149.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.