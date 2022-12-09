Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0927 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $465.65 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.38%.

Several analysts have commented on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

