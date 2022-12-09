Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $85,537,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

