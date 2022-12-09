Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.04.
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of PK stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $85,537,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
