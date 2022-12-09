Parkwood LLC Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 356,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 276,612 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 428,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AM. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.46. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

