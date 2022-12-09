PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

PDC Energy has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PDC Energy to earn $16.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

PDCE opened at $64.13 on Friday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.28 per share, with a total value of $68,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,856.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.28 per share, with a total value of $68,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,856.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $149,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,409,388.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,839 shares of company stock worth $4,883,196 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

