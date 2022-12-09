PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
PDC Energy has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PDC Energy to earn $16.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.
PDC Energy Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $64.13 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41.
Insider Transactions at PDC Energy
Institutional Trading of PDC Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PDC Energy by 2,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,407 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.
PDC Energy Company Profile
PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.