Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CSX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.54.

CSX stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

