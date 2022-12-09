Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,074,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $249.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

