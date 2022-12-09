Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $3,541,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 109.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $169.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

