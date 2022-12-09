Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $78.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $117.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.