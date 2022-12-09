Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1614 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 89.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $743,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

