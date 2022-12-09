Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.67

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.67 and traded as high as C$47.18. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$46.81, with a volume of 1,155,512 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.86.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.67. The stock has a market cap of C$25.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

About Pembina Pipeline

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

