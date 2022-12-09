Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 206,354 Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 206,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 1.10% of Postal Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSTL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Insider Activity at Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $227,279.25. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 671.48%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

