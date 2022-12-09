Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Constellium worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 57,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 1,226,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

